Rahul Gandhi enjoys ‘golgappas’ and ‘chaat’ in Delhi's market. See pics

Rahul Gandhi enjoys ‘golgappas’ and ‘chaat’ in Delhi's market. See pics2 min read . 10:19 AM IST
- Rahul Gandhi treated himself to fruits and also had a taste of ‘golgappas’ at Nathu sweets at the Bengali market
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who was recently stripped of his Lok Sabha membership, visited Delhi's Matia Mahal market and the Bengali market on Tuesday and treated himself to popular dishes of these areas.
He visited a famous "sharbat" vendor in the Matia Mahal area and other eateries. The Congress leader treated himself to fruits and also had a taste of "golgappas" at Nathu sweets at the Bengali market.
A large crowd gathered around the Congress leader in old Delhi. The people followed him around in the narrow streets and even raised slogans.
The Congress leader has returned to the national capital after two days of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka.
Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi shared photos of enjoying ice cream at a Nandini milk shop during his visit to Karnataka. "Sharing a picture on Twitter, he wrote, “Karnataka’s Pride - NANDINI is the best!"
His move came in the wake of the state party leaders throwing their weight behind the homegrown dairy brand, amidst fears of its takeover by Gujarat's Amul. Opposition parties have been latching on the Amul vs Nandini row in the poll-bound state and the leaders of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) have been making statements that the Amul is not entering the state. Amul had recently announced that it will sell dairy products in Bengaluru following which Opposition Congress and the JD(S) expressed their protest.
After his conviction by a Surat court in a defamation case, Rahul Gandhi was recently disqualified as an MP . On March 23, the court had sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his “why all thieves have Modi surname" remarks. The court also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court. The next day, he was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha.
