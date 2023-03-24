Rahul Gandhi expelled as Lok Sabha member3 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 11:23 PM IST
The Congress claimed Gandhi, a member of Parliament of Wayanad, had been targeted after his Bharat Jodo Yatra showed a new future
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker for 19 years, was on Friday disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha, a day after a trial court in Surat held him guilty of criminal defamation and sentenced him to a two-year jail term for a remark he made ahead of the 2019 national polls about the Modi surname.
