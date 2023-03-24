Rahul Gandhi expelled as Lok Sabha member

In a series of tweets, he also spoke about the enthusiasm of the petitioner and the speed at which the case went. “Amazing alacrity and sudden change of tactics by the complainant. 16.04.19 complaint filed; 24.06.21 RG appears personally at Surat; 07.03.22 seeks and gets stay on his own complaint at HC Gujarat; All quiet for a year," Singhvi said, “RGs fiery speech in LS on 07.02.23; Suddenly complainant withdraws own stay from HC on 16.02.23; CJM resumes on arguments; reserves orders 17.03.23. Order on 23.03.23." In a notification, the Lok Sabha secretariat said he had been disqualified from the day of the conviction under the Constitution’s Article 102(1)(e), read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act. Earlier in the day, a Lok Sabha official said the background work on a decision on the disqualification started last night itself and that it didn’t take much time to prepare the file and get legal approval as there are precedents of disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Gandhi is the third MP to be disqualified from the Lower House in the 17th Lok Sabha after Samajwadi Party lawmaker Azam Khan (March last year) and NCP’s Mohammad Faizal, who was disqualified this January.