Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Home Minister Amit Shah on ‘security issues’ faced by party leader Rahul Gandhi during the Assam leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. This came hours after Congress leaders were booked for "wanton acts of violence" by the Assam Police.

In the letter, Kharge called on Amit Shah to ensure the former Congress chief's safety during the Yatra. “There have been several instances where the Assam Police “has been found wanting in providing adequate security that Rahul Gandhi who is entitled to as a Z security" since the Yatra entered the state on January 18," the Congress President wrote. He listed out such incidents in Sibsagar district, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, and Nagaon, PTI reported. Kharge said on the first day of the Yatra in the state, Assam Police was found protecting the posters of the BJP in Amguri, Sibsagar district instead of ensuring safe passage for the Yatra. The next day, “miscreants associated with the BJP" were caught defacing and taking down posters and hoardings of the Yatra in Lakhimpur district, he said.

"He watched to see that BJP workers attacked and manhandled the Indian National Congress Social Media team, along with our General Secretary, Shri. Jairam Ramesh. Shri Ramesh's car was attacked, while miscreants shouting anti-BJNY (Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra) slogans, tearing off the BJNY sticker on the vehicle, and attempting to throw water on the passengers inside," the Congress chief said.

"On the same day in Sonitpur district, the BJP's district party workers approached and blocked Shri. Rahul Gandhi's convoy. The BJP's workers then physically assaulted the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Shri.Bhupen Borah, resulting in him bleeding profusely," he added.

On Tuesday, the Assam Police registered a case against Gandhi and other Congress leaders for instigating a crowd to launch an attack on Guwahati police.

This came after the state police didn't allow the Gandhi-led Yatra to enter the city, triggering protests from irate Congress workers who removed security barricades on the outskirts of the city.

BJP workers on January 22 also blocked Gandhi's convoy in Nagaon, coming extremely close to him, and creating an extremely unsafe situation, Kharge alleged.

"In all of the troubling events mentioned above, the Assam Police has systematically stood by and/or allowed BJP workers to come closer and closer to the convoy of Shri. Rahul Gandhi, breaching his security cordon, and endangering his physical security and that of his team," Kharge said.

The Congress chief said none of the miscreants have been arrested even when there was ample evidence for all listed incidents, and added that in many instances investigation has not been initiated.

(With PTI inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!