Rahul Gandhi faces fresh defamation case over '21st century Kauravas' moniker for RSS2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 09:01 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is facing a fresh criminal defamation case for describing the RSS as ‘21st century Kauravas’. The development comes mere days after he was sentenced to two years in prison and consequently disqualified as an MP.
Days after he was handed a two year jail term by a Gujarat court, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is facing a fresh defamation case. A complaint was filed with a Haridwar court on Friday in connection with remarks made by the former MP during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Gandhi had described the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) as “21st century Kauravas" during an address in January.
