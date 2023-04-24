Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday got relief from the Patna high court in the defamation case for his ‘Modi-surname’ remark. The high court stayed the order of the lower court, which asked Rahul Gandhi to appear on 12 April and present his case. Rahul Gandhi approached the High Court against the order of the lower court, and the high court stayed the order till the next hearing, which is 15 May.

The legal team of Rahul Gandhi submitted in the high court, that the matter is already under trial in Surat court and hence there cannot be another trial in a different court in the same matter. The court then accepted the plea and gave relief to the Congress leader.

“We had filed a quashing petition. When a matter is already under trial in Surat court then there cannot be another trial in a different court in the same matter, this is illegal. The next hearing is on May 15 & all lower court proceedings have been stayed till then. The court accepted his plea and gave him relief. Now he will not have to appear in the lower court in Patna," Virendra Rathore, Advocate, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s counsel said.

The defamation case in Patna was filed by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sushil Modi, who accused Rahul Gandhi of hurting the sentiments of a community through his ‘irresponsible’ remarks.

In March, a court in Surat convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for two years in the same case and after the court's order, the leader was disqualified from Lok Sabha, where he was representing the ‘Wayanad’ constituency of Kerala.

The appeal filed against the order was subsequently dismissed by the Sessions court in Surat, which said "If the accused is given lesser punishment, it will send a wrong message to the public and the purpose of defamation (law) is not fulfilled and slandering will become easy."

After disqualification, the Congress leader vacated his official residence from 12 Tughlak Road in Delhi after 19 years and said this is the "price for speaking the truth" that he was paying. Rahul Gandhi also affirmed that he was ready to pay any price.

