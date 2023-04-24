Rahul Gandhi gets relief in ‘Modi-surname’ remark as Patna HC stay lower court order2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 02:44 PM IST
- Patna High Court stayed the order of the lower court, which asked Rahul Gandhi to appear on 12 April and present his case
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday got relief from the Patna high court in the defamation case for his ‘Modi-surname’ remark. The high court stayed the order of the lower court, which asked Rahul Gandhi to appear on 12 April and present his case. Rahul Gandhi approached the High Court against the order of the lower court, and the high court stayed the order till the next hearing, which is 15 May.
