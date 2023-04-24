“We had filed a quashing petition. When a matter is already under trial in Surat court then there cannot be another trial in a different court in the same matter, this is illegal. The next hearing is on May 15 & all lower court proceedings have been stayed till then. The court accepted his plea and gave him relief. Now he will not have to appear in the lower court in Patna," Virendra Rathore, Advocate, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s counsel said.

