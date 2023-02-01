Rahul Gandhi gets welcomed with ‘Bharat jodo’ slogan at Parliament. Watch Video
- The members of Parliament even started raising sloganeering, “jodo-jodo, Bharat jodo”.
With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was about to present the Union Budget 2023-24, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 1 February was welcomed with slogans by fellow parliamentarians from his party while he was entering the House to attend the 2023 Budget session.
