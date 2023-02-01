Rahul Gandhi gets welcomed with ‘Bharat jodo’ slogan at Parliament. Watch Video

With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was about to present the Union Budget 2023-24, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 1 February was welcomed with slogans by fellow parliamentarians from his party while he was entering the House to attend the 2023 Budget session.

The members of Parliament even started raising sloganeering, “jodo-jodo, Bharat jodo".

Sharing the details, the official Twitter handle of the Congress shared a video clip where Rahul Gandhi was entering the House.

The Congress leader reached the Parliament following his completion of his mega 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on 30 January. He covered through 12 states covering over 4,000 km.

The last lap of the yatra had taken place in Kashmir's Srinagar. There he addressed a presser amid snowfall and said the yatra was not undertaken for himself or Congress but for the country as he accused the BJP and RSS of attacking the "liberal and secular ethos" of India.

Rahul Gandhi was welcomed at his Delhi residence with grand gestures by his supporters on Tuesday.