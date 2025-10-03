Rahul Gandhi hails Bajaj, Hero, TVS in Colombia: ‘Indian companies can win with innovation, not cronyism’

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a visit to Colombia, hailed the performance of Indian automobile brands Bajaj, Hero and TVS, saying that through ‘innovation’ rather than "cronyism," these companies are doing well in Colombia.

“Proud to see Bajaj, Hero & TVS do so well in Colombia. Shows Indian companies can win with innovation, not cronyism. Great job,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Rahul Gandhi's earlier remarks drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress leader, speaking earlier at an event at EIA University in Colombia, highlighted what he termed "structural flaws" in India's governance and argued that the country's diverse traditions must be allowed to thrive.

'Democracy under attack' row "India has strong capabilities in areas like engineering and healthcare, so I am very optimistic about the country. But at the same time, there are also flaws in the structure that India has to correct. The biggest challenge is the attack on democracy taking place in India," Gandhi said during his address.

Following his statement, the BJP has jumped into the mounting controversy, raising strong objections against the remarks made by Rahul Gandhi, labelling them as "anti-India" and "insulting" to the nation. A BJP leader said that it was Gandhi's nature to tarnish India's image abroad.

Insulting India Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Gandhi of "insulting" India on foreign soil while defending the centre against his "attack on democracy" charge.

While addressing a press conference, Prasad implied that Rahul Gandhi was making such remarks because he wants power. He further accused the LoP Lok Sabha of "abusing" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's development."

"Rahul Gandhi is abroad. It would have been nice if he had wished well, but he is attacking India. He says everything is baseless. He says there is no democracy in India. There is complete democracy, but the problem with Rahul Gandhi is that he wants power," Prasad, who is a former Union Minister, said."

"In Bogota, Colombia, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi stated that there is no democracy in India and people don't have the freedom to speak. Rahul Gandhi abuses PM Modi, development of the nation, the most," he added.