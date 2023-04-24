Former MP of Wayanad and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Instagram to share about his culinary preferences and also revealed the best cook among all politicians in India. You would not believe who it is!

Rahul Gandhi shared a video where he is seen accompanying a food vlogger, who asks him questions in a candid conversation style, which Rahul Gandhi answers with gust and joy.

The ‘disqualified’ MP who had to vacate his government bungalow in Delhi on Saturday after living there for nineteen years, showed a different side to his existence on the show for the YouTube channel-‘Khaane Mei Kya Hai?’

During the video when Rahul Gandhi is asked, who he feels is the best cook among the politicians of India, the former MP replies- Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav.

That is right, the former Bihar chief minister got the title of ‘best cook’ from fellow politician Rahul Gandhi.

Back in his household, Rahul Gandhi handed the award to his mother, Sonia Gandhi. "My sister won't like it" but his mother is "Number 1" in cooking while Priyanka Gandhi is No 2 and Rahul Gandhi himself is a “distant No 3".

"But among all of us, my mother makes the best food", he said.

Further Rahul Gandhi also stated that he preferred sweet over spicy food. And his favourite dessert would be Indian Sweets and not French desserts. Rahul Gandhi also mentioned that he is a coffee-person in the morning, whereas in the evening he prefers tea.

The former Congress chief visited the Matia Mahal market in Old Delhi and the Bengali market and treated himself to popular dishes of these areas. He mentioned that these are his favourite eating spots.

He visited a famous "sherbet" vendor in the Matia Mahal area and gorged on some fruits and "golgappas" at Nathu sweets at the Bengali market.

Rahul Gandhi vacated his official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi and shifted to his mother Sonia Gandhi's residence on Saturday. He said he was "paying the price for speaking the truth" and vowed to continue to raise people's issues.

Gandhi, who was disqualified from Lok Sabha last month following his conviction in a defamation case, was asked to vacate the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow by 22 April.

Saturday morning, Gandhi moved out all his belongings from the bungalow where he had been staying for almost two decades. Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the bungalow in the morning. He handed over the keys of the vacated house to officials of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).