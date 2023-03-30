Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed Rahul Gandhi and said that he has no knowledge of the country and has become 'Rahu' for the Congress Party. He further added that while the country a golden period i.e. 'Amrit Kaal' , the Congress is facing “Rahu Kaal'.

Rahu is an imaginary celestial body, is ascribed evil influence under Hindu astrology.

While talking to reporters, the Madhya Pradesh CM said, “Rahul Gandhi is a leader who has no knowledge of the country as well as its policies. The country runs by the Constitution and not by the tongue (speech). People of the country know that the Congress is a problem for the country and Rahul is a problem for the Congress."

While the country is passing through an `Amrit Kaal' (golden period), the Congress is facing “Rahu Kaal", he added.

"Rahul Gandhi is not Rahul for the Congress but the `Rahu'," he quipped.

Where would the Congress leader have been had he not belonged to the Nehru-Gandhi family, Chouhan asked. Congress leaders "who are slaves of the Gandhi family" are trying to make Rahul Gandhi a national leader even though he is the "most unsuccessful, weak, irresponsible, careless and egotist leader of the party," he said.

Referring to Rahul's 2013 ordinance tearing incident, he asked whether it was not an "act of egotism." Being egotist, Rahul Gandhi disrespects different sections of society and castes as he knows that they would not be able to challenge him, Chouhan said, alleging that his ego made the Congress leader term an entire community as thieves.

“Despite all this, he says that he will not apologize," the chief minister said. "At present he has lost his Lok Sabha membership and his (official) residence. If the Congress continues to challenge backward classes, then it will lose its existence one day," Chouhan said. All "corrupt leaders" were in trouble, he further said.

The Congress leader had in the past sought proof of surgical strikes against terrorists, questioned the Army's valour and disrespected the country and its democracy on foreign soil, Chouhan alleged.

Reacting to Chouhan's remarks, state Congress president Kamal Nath's media advisor Piyush Babele said "if someone terms Chouhan as “Shanichari" (bad) he will feel bad about it."

A person occupying a constitutional post should be mindful of the decorum associated with the post, Babele said.

State Congress media department chairman K K Mishra said that after October, Chouhan's “sade-shati" (bad time as per astrology) is going to start.

Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is not the only Member of Parliament to lose his membership after a conviction and he is free to go before the higher court. The minister named some senior leaders who were convicted and hence disqualified from either the state assembly or Parliament.

"He has not appealed to take stay on his conviction. What kind of arrogance is this? You want a favour. You want to continue as an MP and will also not go before the court," he said, adding where such arrogance comes from.

Giving example of other leaders who faced disqualification, the Home Minister added that there were as many as 17 politicians, including former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad and J Jayalalithaa, who were convicted by the courts while they held positions either in the assembly or Parliament. These politicians had much more experience than Gandhi.

However, the Congress party has alleged that under the Narendra Modi government the laws were different for the ruling party and the opposition, and cited the example of Amreli BJP MP Naranbhai Bhikhabhai Kachhadia who was not disqualified despite being convicted in a criminal case and sentenced to a three-year jail term.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil in a press conference said that Kachhadia was convicted by a Gujarat court for beating up a Dalit doctor in 2016 and his conviction was held by the High Court.

(With inputs from PTI)