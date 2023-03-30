Rahul Gandhi has become ‘Rahu’ for Congress, says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan3 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 06:24 AM IST
The Madhya Pradesh also said that while the country is passing through an ‘Amrit Kaal’ , the Congress is facing ‘Rahu Kaal’.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed Rahul Gandhi and said that he has no knowledge of the country and has become 'Rahu' for the Congress Party. He further added that while the country a golden period i.e. 'Amrit Kaal' , the Congress is facing “Rahu Kaal'.
