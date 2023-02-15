On February 15, Rahul Gandhi will provide his response over his "misleading, derogatory, unparliamentary and incriminatory statements" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the ongoing Gautam Adani controversy.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat earlier asked the Congress leader’s response to the breach of privilege motion that had been issued against him by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Rahul Gandhi received the message on February 10 from the Privileges and Ethics Branch of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. He was asked to submit his response by February 15 so that the Lok Sabha Speaker could take it into consideration.

In his speech to the Lok Sabha on February 7, Rahul Gandhi made a number of accusations against the Narendra Modi administration about the Hindenburg-Adani dispute.

Gandhi claimed that people questioned him about Adani's quick ascent to prominence and the motivations behind his growth into numerous areas as he travelled the nation on the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“The youth asked us that Adani’s business is now in eight to ten sectors and how his net worth reached $140 billion from $8 billion between 2014 and 2022," he said.

Gandhi's accusations were refuted by Dubey. The BJP MP charged that Congress had favoured Tata, Birla and Ambani.

Dubey later said that Rahul Gandhi had made the allegations against PM Modi "without giving advance notice to the Speaker and also to the Prime Minister as required under Rule 353".

"As such, he has made a statement which amounts to misleading the House in the absence of any documentary evidence besides being a reflection upon the Prime Minister. This conduct is in clear violation of privileges of the House and its members besides being a clear case of contempt of the House," the BJP MP added in his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Joshi wrote a similar letter, where he alleged that Gandhi's remarks were liable to be expunged by the Speaker as these are "derogatory, indecent, unparliamentary and undignified".

Gandhi's remarks about Adani were later expunged, which caused a commotion in the political backrooms. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury requested that Speaker Om Birla reconsider his decision to strike Rahul Gandhi's statement from the record.

(With ANI inputs)