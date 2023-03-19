Rahul Gandhi hits back, reacts to allegation of ‘anti-India’ comments in London

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has clarified his statement made in London. Rahul clarified his position in a meeting of the parliamentary advisory committee chaired by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar regarding India's chairmanship of the G20 in the national capital. During the meeting, there was also some disagreement between BJP leaders and Gandhi. When BJP MPs mentioned Rahul's name, he immediately responded, stating that he had not said anything against the country.

During the meeting, Jaishankar gave a detailed presentation to the committee members on India's chairmanship of the G20. In the meantime, a BJP MP raised the issue of politicians talking about Indian democracy on foreign soil to gain political advantage. Rahul Gandhi, who was present with Opposition members at the meeting, immediately intervened and said that he knew the indirect reference was about him, but he clarified that he had not made any such statement.

The Wayanad MP said that he did not speak about any country being intervened or interfered with. Gandhi further stated that he had criticised an individual in his speech at Cambridge and not the government. Rahul said that he had spoken about a businessman and that the government did not defend his allegations. The Congress clarified that they would always stand in support of India's interests and would not speak against the country.

Gandhi, during a conversation in London, claimed that India's democracy was under attack and that the opposition leaders were being silenced. His comments caused a huge uproar in India, and the BJP leaders accused him of demeaning the legislature.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has remarked that certain people are hurt by India's democracy and its institutions, which is why they are attacking it, in what appears to be a jab at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of the state of democracy in India.

Anurag Thakur earlier took a dig at Gandhi, saying that, regardless of "illogical opinion" freely spoken both domestically and abroad, India's democratic backbone or framework is still intact and will endure the test of time.

Borrowing the saying that "Facts are sacred and opinion is free", the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting said, "The democratic structure of our great country will always remain what it is. No matter how unsubstantiated and illogical some of the opinions given both within the country and abroad are, our democracy will stand the test of time."

