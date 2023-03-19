Rahul Gandhi hits back, reacts to allegation of ‘anti-India’ comments in London

Rahul Gandhi hits back, reacts to allegation of ‘anti-India’ comments in London2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 10:56 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi spoke about it during a meeting of the parliamentary advisory committee chaired by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has clarified his statement made in London. Rahul clarified his position in a meeting of the parliamentary advisory committee chaired by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar regarding India's chairmanship of the G20 in the national capital. During the meeting, there was also some disagreement between BJP leaders and Gandhi. When BJP MPs mentioned Rahul's name, he immediately responded, stating that he had not said anything against the country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×