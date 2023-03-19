Rahul Gandhi hits back, reacts to allegation of ‘anti-India’ comments in London

The Wayanad MP said that he did not speak about any country being intervened or interfered with. Gandhi further stated that he had criticised an individual in his speech at Cambridge and not the government. Rahul said that he had spoken about a businessman and that the government did not defend his allegations. The Congress clarified that they would always stand in support of India's interests and would not speak against the country.

