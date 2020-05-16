New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday interacted with a group of migrant labourers near the Sukhdev Vihar flyover here and asked them about their problems as they walk home amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Gandhi, dressed in black pants and a white kurta, was seen sitting on the footpath and asking migrant labourers near the Sukhdev Vihar flyover about their ordeal.

The Congress claimed that the police detained the labourers later in preventive custody saying they have "direction from top to do so".

There was no immediate reaction from the police to the Congress party's claim.

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi said the Centre should stop acting like a 'sahukar' (money lender) for its children, and demanded that cash assistance be given to the poor and vulnerable sections, who are in dire need of money now, than credit.

Interacting with journalists of regional media via video conferencing, Gandhi also warned of an impending economic crisis, and asked the Modi government to at least temporarily, if not permanently, implement Congress-proposed NYAY, minimum income scheme, to give money directly to the marginalised section of society.

"When a child is hurt, his parents do not give him credit, they see his wound...I urge the government, do give loans to people, but not act like a 'sahukar' to her children. Mother India should give money directly to her children as they need money now," he told reporters.

Gandhi said a 'storm' was brewing on the economic front that will cause damage and hurt many, and urged the prime minister to reconsider the economic package announced by him and give money directly to the poor and needy like migrants walking on roads, failing which the country will suffer a bigger loss economically than from the novel coronavirus.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

