Home >News >India >Rahul Gandhi impresses netizens with push-ups. Seen it yet? Watch video
You are trying to embarrass me, says Rahul Gandhi as the schoolgirl puts forward the 15-push-up challenge.

Rahul Gandhi impresses netizens with push-ups. Seen it yet? Watch video

1 min read . 04:03 PM IST Staff Writer

  • In the nearly one-minute-long video clip, Rahul Gandhi is seen doing push-ups and martial art 'Aikido' with a student in Mulagumoodubn of Tamil Nadu

After Rahul Gandhi's 'boxer' abs broke the internet, a video of the Congress leader has emerged from Tamil Nadu, in which he is seen effortlessly doing push-ups with a schoolgirl.

After Rahul Gandhi's 'boxer' abs broke the internet, a video of the Congress leader has emerged from Tamil Nadu, in which he is seen effortlessly doing push-ups with a schoolgirl.

In the nearly one-minute-long video clip, Rahul Gandhi is seen doing push-ups and martial art 'Aikido' with a student in Mulagumoodubn of Tamil Nadu.



"Can you do push-ups. Let's try 15?" the Congress leader is asked by Merolin Shenigha, a class 10 student.

"You are trying to embarrass me," says a smiling Rahul Gandhi as the schoolgirl puts forward the 15-push-up challenge.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen completing the 15 push-ups in less than a minute. Amid loud cheers, the Wayanad MP makes the challenge "a bit more difficult" and does a push-up with one arm.

Take a look at the video:

Rahul Gandhi was also caught on camera dancing with students along with AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao.

The Kerala MP from Wayanad is visiting the poll-bound state of Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on 6 April and the counting of votes will be done on 2 May, the Election Commission of India had announced on Friday.

Voting will be held for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.

