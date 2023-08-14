Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that India will be truly successful only when women occupy equal space in society.

Taking to X, Congress leader said, "India will be truly successful only when women occupy equal space in our society. #IndiraFellowship seeks to empower women & transform politics.

They must take their rightful place in politics and shape India’s destiny - Aadhi Aabadi, Poora Haq!"

Rahul Gandhi further emphasized the imperative for women to claim their rightful place in the realm of politics, thereby becoming instrumental in moulding India's future.

The Indira Fellowship website, the Indira Fellowship is an initiative of the Indian Youth Congress. As per the official website, the Indira Fellowship is India’s first political fellowship for women.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the violence in Manipur is a direct result of a particular type of ‘politics of division, hatred and anger’.

Describing the violence as "disturbing," the leader of the Congress party expressed his concern, noting that the injuries caused by the unrest would require a significant amount of time to heal completely.

“The sadness and anger will not go away quickly. The continuing violence in Manipur is disturbing and needs to be stopped immediately. Violence in Manipur is a direct result of a particular type of politics of division, hatred and anger," Rahul Gandhi said.

“I saw with my own eyes what happened there and what has been done to the people of Manipur. In 19 years of my political life, I have never experienced what I saw in Manipur," he added.

During his two-day trip to Kerala, the Member of Parliament representing Wayanad addressed the gathering. This occurred subsequent to his participation in the ceremonial laying of the foundation stone for the Community Disability Management Center (CDMC), held at the St Joseph High School Auditorium in Kodenchery, ANI reported.

He also announced to contribute ₹55 lakh from the MP fund for the facility.

“The Center will aim to provide early intervention, treatment and rehabilitation of the children. It will provide psychotherapy, behavioural therapy, physiotherapy and speech education. I am very happy to give ₹55 lakh from the MP fund for this facility," said Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from ANI)