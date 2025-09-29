Asim Munir's ‘best friend’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for silence after India's win over Pak in Asia Cup final

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari launched a scathing attack on Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday, calling him the “best friend” of Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and his political party, the Congress, "B team of Pakistan."

In a post on X, Bhandari took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for not congratulating the Indian cricket team on winning the Asia Cup final on Sunday.

"On one hand, Rahul Gandhi has not yet congratulated the Indian cricket team on thrashing Pakistan on the sports battlefield!" On the other hand, when Pakistan is completely cornered, you have Congress leaders asking for sportsman spirit against Pakistan!," Bhandari wrote on X.

The BJP leader questioned, "Why does Congress always supports Pakistan over India!", calling the Congress "B team of Pakistan."

He alleged, "In #OperationSindoor Congress stood with Pakistan. In #OperationTilak Congress stands with Pakistan." Bhandari went on to call Congress MP Rahul Gandhi the “best friend of Asim Munir.”

Also Read | Did Pakistani fans boo Haris Rauf after Asia Cup 2025 loss to India?

No message from Rahul Gandhi Bhandari's statement came a day after India won a thrilling Asia Cup final by five wickets in the match against rival Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

The Twenty20 tournament in the UAE was the first time the Asian cricket giants had met since the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

While many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu congratulated India for the historic win against Pakistan, a congratulatory message from Rahul Gandhi is awaited.

Also Read | PM Modi’s Asia Cup post draws Cong criticism over Operation Sindoor reference

‘Operation Sindoor on the games field’, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his first reaction after India's victory over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai.

“#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins!,” said PM Modi in a post on X.

Congress slams PM Modi for linking India's Asia Cup win with Operation Sindoor

Congress leader Atul Londhe Patil criticised PM Modi for linking India's Asia Cup win with operation Sindoor.

He told news agency PTI, “Sometimes I doubt if PM Modi has any knowledge of foreign policy and diplomacy. If we played, we should have played with sportsman spirit.”

"If Operation Sindoor is ongoing, then we shouldn't have played. And if discussions are ongoing to normalise the situation, then sports can be a medium to improve it, but linking everything with Operation Sindoor is not right…," the Congress leader said.

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final at Dubai International Stadium with emotions running high between the sides following a brief military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May.

The teams met three times at the tournament, with Indian players refusing to shake hands with their opponents throughout, and Sunday's final ended in bizarre circumstances with India celebrating their win by hoisting an imaginary trophy.

Indian batsman Tilak Varma anchored his team's chase with an unbeaten 69 in reply to Pakistan's 146 all out but the action on the field was overshadowed by the drama off it.