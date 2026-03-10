Rahul Gandhi keeps promise, attends farmer’s daughter’s wedding in Haryana | See pic

Nearly three years after joining a farmer in the fields of Haryana’s Sonipat to sow paddy, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday returned to the same village to attend the wedding of the farmer’s daughter, delighting residents of the area.

Gandhi visited Madina village in Sonipat to attend the wedding of Tanu, the daughter of farmer Sanjay Malik, whom he had first met in 2023. According to the Indian National Congress, the Congress leader had earlier promised to stand by Malik and his family through both happy and difficult times.

Gandhi had promised to stand by Malik and his family through every joy and sorrow, and today, the "Jannayak" became a part of their family's happiness, the Congress said on X.

On Tuesday morning, Gandhi reached the village where he was received by Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda and other party leaders before attending the ceremony. Party sources said Malik’s family had earlier invited him to the wedding.

From a field meeting in 2023 to a family celebration According to the Congress, Gandhi first met Malik during an impromptu stop in Madina village in July 2023 while travelling to Shimla. During that visit, he worked alongside the farmer in the fields and listened to the challenges faced by farming families.

“Jannayak (people's leader) Rahul Gandhi first met Sanjay ji in 2023. He worked alongside him in the fields and listened to the stories of the struggles faced by the farming families,” the party said in a post on X, sharing images from Tuesday’s visit.

Traditional welcome and local delicacies Dressed in a white T-shirt and green trousers, Gandhi enjoyed traditional Haryanvi dishes during the visit, including churma, a glass of milk and Gohana’s famous jalebis.

He also interacted with Malik’s family members and villagers, who tied a turban on him as a mark of respect.

In a post on X in Hindi, the Congress said, “Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, attended the wedding ceremony of the daughter of farmer Sanjay Malik in Sonipat.”

Family and villagers welcome the visit According to the Congress, Malik’s family and villagers expressed happiness that Gandhi took time to attend the wedding of a farmer’s daughter.

In a video shared by the party, Gandhi was seen mingling with the family and villagers and telling them that his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi had sent their congratulations to Malik’s family.

Priyanka also spoke to the family over the phone after Gandhi dialled her number.

After the Congress leader left, an elderly woman from the family told reporters, "We are very happy that Rahul Gandhi came to attend the wedding ceremony of an ordinary farmer."

"He also took milk and churma with him," quipped a young family member.

Deepender Hooda’s remarks Deepender Hooda later wrote on X, "In an era where prominent leaders vie with one another to attend the weddings of wealthy industrialists, Rahul Gandhi today fulfilled his promise of 'Kanyadaan' by attending the wedding of the daughter of Sanjay, the farmer in whose field he had helped plant paddy nearly three years ago."

The 2023 visit to Madina village During his impromptu visit to Madina in July 2023, Gandhi not only sowed paddy but also drove a tractor and ate food brought by women labourers working in the fields.

Later, on Gandhi’s invitation, the farmers visited him in Delhi where they shared a meal with the Congress leader.



(With inputs from news agency PTI)

