Rahul Gandhi, Kharge write to PM Modi over alleged donation embezzlement row; seek independent probe

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of donations made to the Ayodhya Ram temple. They said lakhs of devotees who contributed their hard-earned money in good faith now feel "betrayed by the theft."

Both Gandhi and Kharge said that PM Modi's silence on the issue was unacceptable and urged him to ensure accountability and restitution.

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Rahul Gandhi, Kharge seek independent probe In the letter, the opposition leaders in both Houses of Parliament wrote, "You are aware of the theft of thousands of crores in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Lakhs of devotees who donated their hard-earned money with faith, devotion and trust are feeling betrayed by the theft."

The leaders further said, "You announced the formation of the Trust in Parliament on the directions of the Supreme Court of India, but its members have been solely appointed by your government. It is public knowledge that the members of the Trust are affiliated with the RSS, VHP and its affiliates. Its disgraced former General Secretary was also your close associate."

The letter, which was shared by Kharge on Sunday on his social media account, added, "Our joint letter to PM Modi demanding an independent and comprehensive investigation into the financial affairs of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Lakhs of devotees who donated their hard-earned money with faith, devotion and trust are feeling betrayed by the theft."

In their letter, Gandhi and Kharge reminded the prime minister that while he had announced the formation of the Trust in Parliament in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions, all of its members were appointed by his government.

The leaders also highlighted that it is public knowledge that the members of the Trust are affiliated with the RSS, VHP, and their affiliates, adding that the former general secretary of the Trust was his close aide.

Addressing PM Modi, they said that his silence in the face of such a crime is unacceptable. They also asked him to ensure accountability and restitution by immediately ordering an independent and comprehensive investigation into the financial affairs of the Trust, including the handling of all offerings, including cash, gold, and silver.

The two also demanded that the findings and the Trust's accounts must be made public so that every devotee is aware of how their offerings have been utilised.

Jairam Ramesh shares letter on social media Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also urged PM Modi to break his silence on the issue. Resharing the letter on his X account, he wrote, "It is only appropriate that the two LOPs have written to the PM on the Chanda Chori Astha Dhoka involving the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya."

Ramesh added, "In one of his rare token appearances in the Lok Sabha on Feb 5, 2020, the PM had taken full credit while announcing the establishment of this Trust, which has betrayed the faith and devotion of crores of devotees across the country. Pradhan Mantri Chuppi Todo!"

Ram Mandir alleged donation embezzlement row The development comes nearly a month after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe into an alleged embezzlement of donations at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

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The Uttar Pradesh Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on 25 June after an initial SIT report was submitted on 23 June, after which eight people were arrested in connection with the case and were later taken into custody. The people named in the FIR include Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav, and others. The case has been registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61, and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government.