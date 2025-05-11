Rahul Gandhi, Kharge write to PM Modi seeking Parliament Session on Operation Sindoor, India-Pak ceasefire

Amid the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of the Parliament overs several issues including Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the truce.

In a post on social media platform X, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said: "LoP Lok Sabha and LoP Rajya Sabha have just written to the PM requesting for a special session of Parliament to be convened immediately."

"In view of latest developments Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha has already written to you again conveying the unanimous request of all Opposition parties for a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror, Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire announcements first from Washington DC and later by the Governments of India and Pakistan. As Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, I am writing in support of this request," Mallikarjun Kharge wrote in his letter.

While Rahul Gandhi reiterated the "unanimous request" of the Opposition to convene a special session of Parliament "immediately."

"It is crucial for the people and their representatives to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and today's ceasefire, first announced by U.S. President Trump. This will also be an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead. I trust that you will consider this demand seriously and swiftly," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday demanded that an-all party meeting be called while urging political parties not to attend it until the government assures that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present there.

Also Read | India to beef up security at vital IMD installations in Srinagar and Leh

Sibal also demanded a special session of Parliament and asserted that he was confident that if Manmohan Singh had been the prime minister today, he would be present in the all-party meeting, and a special session would have been called too.

Addressing a press conference here, Sibal referred to US President Donald Trump's latest social media post on stoppage of military hostilities in which the American president said that he is proud that the US was able to help arrive at this "historic and heroic decision".

"Many questions will be raised on this tweet as well. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that for the last 48 hours talks went on. So what happened, how and why, no information has been given to us regarding this.They also stated that there will be a meeting at a neutral site. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi also spoke with NSA Ajit Dowal," Sibal said.

"We will not issue any criticism today because this is not the time for criticism. We only want a special Parliament session and an all-party meeting to be called. I want to appeal to all political parties not to attend the meeting until the government assures them that the prime minister will be present at the meeting as well," Sibal said.

Heightened tension along Line of Control The demand for special Parliament session comes after days of heightened tension with Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC), following Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian armed forces on May 7.

The operation targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack on April 22.

In the Pahalgam terror attack, 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by the terrorists.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan have worked out an understanding on the halting of firing and military action against each othe.

On Saturday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that India will continue its firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism.

"India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," Jaishankar said in a post on X.