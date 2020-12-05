Rahul Gandhi lashes out at PM over MSP, APMC

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to twitter on Saturday hitting out at the government on minimum support price ( MSP ) and Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act.

HIs tweet in Hindi reads, "Farmers of Bihar are in a lot of trouble without MSP-APMC and now the PM has pushed the entire country into this well. In this situation, it is the duty of every citizen to stand with farmers."

बिहार का किसान MSP-APMC के बिना बेहद मुसीबत में है और अब PM ने पूरे देश को इसी कुएँ में धकेल दिया है।



ऐसे में देश के अन्नदाता का साथ देना हमारा कर्तव्य है। pic.twitter.com/Err20Pp0kv — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 5, 2020

The fifth round of talks between the central government and farmers is scheduled to be held today. On Thursday, in the fourth round of the meeting, farmer leaders suggested the government to hold a special session of the Parliament and sought the abolition of the three farm laws.

Responding to that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government has no ego and it was discussing the issues raised by farmers with an open mind. "The government will discuss points that emerged at the meeting on Friday and hopes that talks will move towards finality when the next round of discussions are held on Saturday," the minister had said.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.





