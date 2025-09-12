Rahul Gandhi lauds PM Modi's decision to visit Manipur, says ‘good that he is going there now': How Opposition reacted

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to visit Manipur. He stated that the turmoil in the state has been going for a long time. This remark comes as he is on a visit to Gujarat's Junagadh.

According to officials, PM Modi is scheduled to visit the north-eastern state on September 13 and unveil projects worth ₹8,500 crore, PTI report noted.

“The issue in Manipur has been ongoing for a long time. It is good that he is going there now,” Gandhi said, according to ANI.

He again reiterated "vote theft" chant, claiming that the election mandate in the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls that happened last year were “stolen”. He stated, “But the main issue in the country is that of 'Vote Chori'. The election mandates in Haryana and Maharashtra were stolen. People everywhere are saying 'Vote Chor'."

Here's how opposition reacted "It took a very long time for PM Modi to come to Manipur... When PM Modi reaches Manipur, there will be healing. The people of Manipur need healing," RJD MP Manoj Jha told ANI.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat said PM Modi was “completely absent” when “Manipur suffered”.

“This must be a world record for any elected Prime Minister to not visit a state of his own country where there has been such a deep crisis...It is the principle of immediately interveining in a crisis situation...While Manipur suffered, PM Modi was completely absent...He is not going with any principle of accountability for what happened in the last 2 years,” ANI quoted Karat as saying.

Congress leader Pawan Khera called PM Modi's decision to visit Manipur “too little too late”.

"Three hours after 864 days, too little too late and the menu of his visit is that there will be a dance performance there. People who were supposed to perform are saying that we cannot perform with tears in our eyes...Angry people are pulling the hoardings down. They are sad, angry and agitated..." Khera said.

The north-eastern state is under the President’s Rule since February, following the resignation of chief minister N Biren Singh. Opposition parties have been slamming PM Modi for not visiting Manipur, where clashes between Kuki and Meitei communities have led to more than 260 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023.