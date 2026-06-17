Rahul Gandhi launches 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' nationwide campaign in Kota against education system, next stop is Allahabad

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launched a nationwide campaign on Wednesday and held its first mega rally titled "Chhatron Ki Goonj Maha Rally" in Rajasthan's Kota.

The Congress said on Wednesday, “Students' Echo Will Rise from the Kota Mega Rally' ✊ To amplify the voice of the youth and demand accountability from those responsible for the paper leaks, People's Leader Rahul Gandhi Ji is coming...”

Where will next rallies be held? The "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign, which was kicked off in Kota on Wednesday, will be held in the following locations next:

Allahabad — 10th July

Patna — 11th July

Delhi — 14th July

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What will happen during the campaign? Launching the campaign from Kota, Rahul Gandhi will meet students and discuss their concerns and aspirations, a release added.

"Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, will lead a national education campaign to amplify the pain of India's students, demand accountability with the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and begin a conversation on building a better future for young Indians," the release said.

According to the announcement on Wednesday, the campaign will involve protests, public outreach and discussions across the country as well as in Parliament.

The release issued in connection with the campaign said it seeks to highlight the struggles of students in India, including "crushing coaching fees, paper leaks that wipe out years of preparation overnight, fewer seats with more fees, and a degree that no longer secures a job."

The campaign will later expand across the country, led by Congress organisations including the NSUI and Youth Congress. Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address conventions in Allahabad, Patna and Delhi as part of the outreach programme.

The release added, "Save education, save your future."

At the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' rally, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said, “I'm very happy and honoured to stand here.... The reason I've come, and I want to make this absolutely crystal clear, is that this is not a political meeting. This is a meeting about you, about the young people who are struggling to secure their future.”

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What's the focus of Rahul Gandhi's campaign? Rahul Gandhi's website says that 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is a nationwide student movement "demanding an end to India's exploitative education system."

The campaign will focus on India's education system, emphasising issues such as NEET-UG examination paper leaks, recruitment irregularities, and challenges faced by students and job aspirants, news agency ANI reported.

The release alleged that “the scams in NEET and CBSE are the tip of the iceberg, beneath is the deliberate dismantling of India's entire education system through privatisation, centralisation and sanghification.”

The release also cited concerns over public spending and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced education spending from "4.7 per cent of the budget a decade ago to 2.4 per cent today," and alleged closure of "nearly one lakh government schools."