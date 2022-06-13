Rahul Gandhi entered the ED office in New Delhi at around 11 and left around 3.30 pm for lunch
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday to face questioning in the National Herald money-laundering case. Here is all that you need to know:
Gandhi was questioned for over 2.30 hours by the ED official at the agency headquarters. He entered the ED office in New Delhi at around 11 and left around 3.30 pm for a lunch break.
Gandhi is expected to join the questioning again and resume the recording of his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
At the ED office, he was accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.
Meanwhile, all roads leading to the ED office in central Delhi are still barricaded by the police amid heavy deployment of Rapid Action Force personnel.
The Congress leader was questioned by an Assistant Director level officer-- the investigating Officer of the case-- being supervised by a Deputy Director and a Joint Director.
The ED will also question Rahul Gandhi's mother and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi regarding which it recently issued her fresh summons to appear before it on June 23 in the case.
From shareholding pattern to transfer of AJL assets into YIL and various other unanswered questions linked are yet to be unearthed by the ED in the case.
The ED is also investigating the financial transactions as well as the role of party functionaries in the functioning of AJL and YIL.
The federal agency's move followed the questioning of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal in April this year in New Delhi in connection to the case
The agency then recorded the statements of both the Congress leaders and then under the PMLA. The National Herald is published by AJL and owned by YIL. While Kharge is the CEO of YIL, Bansal is the Managing Director of AJL.