This comes on the day Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was booked for allegedly disturbing peace in Uttar Pradesh. The state government has stopped leaders of all political parties from entering the troubled district, saying it may further complicate the situation.

Lakhimpur Kheri has been on boil since Sunday, when eight people died in a deadly clash. The UP Police have imposed Section 144 of CrPC in and around the district.

Priyanka Gandhi wanted to visit the family of victims but was detained on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri. She was later arrested and booked for ‘disturbing peace’ in UP.

Today, Vadra alleged that she was being held illegally at the PAC compound in Sitapur and no notice or FIR has been provided to her even after her 38-hour detention and was not allowed to meet her legal counsel.

In a statement, she said she has not been produced in front of a magistrate or any other judicial officer and neither has she been allowed to meet her legal counsel, who has been standing at the gate of the compound since morning.

"Presently I am not going into the details of the completely illegal physical force used on my colleagues and me at the time of my arrest as this statement serves merely to clarify the continuing illegality of my confinement at the PAC compound in Sitapur, UP," she said.

"I have not been served with any order or notice. Nor have they shown me an FIR. I have not been produced in front of a magistrate or any other judicial officer either. I have also not been allowed to meet my legal counsel who has been standing at the gate since morning," Gandhi said.

