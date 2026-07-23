Rahul Gandhi-led INDIA bloc MPs reach Gandhi Smriti to pay homage to students who ended lives over NEET-UG paper leak

Rahul Gandhi-led INDIA bloc MPs reach Gandhi Smriti to pay homage to students who ended lives over NEET paper leak

Garvit Bhirani
Updated23 Jul 2026, 08:16 PM IST
NEET row: Rahul Gandhi-led INDIA bloc MPs reach Gandhi Smriti to back students (PTI Photo)
NEET row: Rahul Gandhi-led INDIA bloc MPs reach Gandhi Smriti to back students (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with INDIA Bloc MPs on Thursday paid homage to students who ended their lives over NEET-UG paper leak.

The Opposition MPs boarded a bus to head to the Gandhi Smriti.

In a post on X after the INDIA bloc meeting at his residence, Gandhi stated the opposition stood with the students who were injured during the police action on July 20.

"Right now, MPs and leaders of the INDIA alliance are peacefully heading to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg. We go to remember the students we lost - the children driven to take their own lives after the NEET paper leak. And we go to stand with the students who lie injured today - beaten for peacefully demanding justice and accountability. India's students are not alone. The entire Opposition stands with them and their demands," he stated.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X

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