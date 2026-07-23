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Rahul Gandhi-led INDIA bloc MPs reach Gandhi Smriti to pay homage to students who ended lives over NEET-UG paper leak

Rahul Gandhi-led INDIA bloc MPs reach Gandhi Smriti to pay homage to students who ended lives over NEET paper leak

Garvit Bhirani
Updated23 Jul 2026, 08:16 PM IST
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NEET row: Rahul Gandhi-led INDIA bloc MPs reach Gandhi Smriti to back students (PTI Photo)
NEET row: Rahul Gandhi-led INDIA bloc MPs reach Gandhi Smriti to back students (PTI Photo)(PTI)
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Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with INDIA Bloc MPs on Thursday paid homage to students who ended their lives over NEET-UG paper leak.

The Opposition MPs boarded a bus to head to the Gandhi Smriti.

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In a post on X after the INDIA bloc meeting at his residence, Gandhi stated the opposition stood with the students who were injured during the police action on July 20.

"Right now, MPs and leaders of the INDIA alliance are peacefully heading to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg. We go to remember the students we lost - the children driven to take their own lives after the NEET paper leak. And we go to stand with the students who lie injured today - beaten for peacefully demanding justice and accountability. India's students are not alone. The entire Opposition stands with them and their demands," he stated.

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(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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