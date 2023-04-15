MP Sanjay Raut has indicated that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. The senior Congress leader also met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Thursday.

The meetings came amid reports of the Gandhi family scion trying to reach out to regional parties to form a coalition against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Thursday's meeting took place at Kharge's residence with the leaders talking about the beginning of the process to unite the Opposition.

"In the meeting, we talked that we will keep opposition unity and work to save the country, democracy and protect the Constitution...issues like freedom of speech and expression, employment to youth and inflation, misuse of autonomous bodies, we are ready to fight unitedly on all these issues and will talk to all the parties one after the other," Kharge had said.

"We should all work together for the nation and in its interest and this why we are meeting. The like-minded parties, others we should take all along, there was discussion on this," he said.

After the meeting, Sharad Pawar told media persons that this is just beginning, and talks will be held with other important opposition parties including Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, and other opposition leaders.

Pawar's meeting with Kharge and Rahul Gandhi came a day after Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav had met them. Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav also met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi described the meeting with Janata Dal-United and RJD leaders as a "historic step" towards opposition unity and for an ideological fight.

“What Kharge ji and Pawar ji have said that this process of uniting the opposition has started. This is a beginning and all parties are committed towards this process," the Congress leader said.

The meetings are being seen as an attempt by Congress and other opposition parties to take forward their "unity" displayed during the budget session of Parliament session that concluded on April 6.

The session saw continuous disruptions over the opposition's demand for a JPC probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row. The opposition parties also slammed the government over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha following his conviction by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case.

(With inputs from agencies)