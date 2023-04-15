Rahul Gandhi likely to meet Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai: Report2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 07:32 AM IST
The meetings are being seen as an attempt by Congress and other opposition parties to take forward their ‘unity’ displayed during the budget session of Parliament session that concluded on April 6.
MP Sanjay Raut has indicated that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. The senior Congress leader also met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Thursday.
