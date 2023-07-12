Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi , who had to vacate his official bungalow in April this year after being disqualified from Lok Sabha membership following his conviction in a criminal defamation case, is likely to move to the house once occupied by former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit, ANI reported.

Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit (son of Sheila Dixit), is currently residing in this house at B2 Nizamuddin East in South Delhi district.

After receiving a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from security agencies, Rahul will be moving as a tenant of Dikshit’s house in South Delhi, ANI reported citing sources close to the former Congress president.

Rahul Gandhi will be signing a rent agreement of the 1,500 sq ft flat behind Humayun’s Tomb.

The former Wayanad MP is currently in a process of shifting his house to another building in the same area, ANI reported citing sources close to the former Congress president.

The ANI report said, the final call has not been taken yet and it will be taken only after approval for security as Rahul Gandhi is accorded Z-plus security.

Rahul is currently living with his mother Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leaders and party workers in Gujarat today staged a "silent" protest outside Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to express solidarity with Gandhi after Gujarat High Court refused to stay his conviction in a defamation case and to expose the BJP's "conspiracy".

Newly-appointed Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil, legislative party leader Amit Chavda, senior leaders Bharatsinh Solanki and Siddharth Patel along with hundreds of party workers gathered outside the Ashram in the afternoon.

The protesters held placards with messages like, "Rahul Gandhi Says, Don't Be Afraid", "Desh Ki Shaan mein, Deshbhakt Maidaan Mein" and "Na Darenge, Na Jhukenge" etc.

They claimed BJP has broken all norms of democracy to keep Rahul Gandhi out of Parliament. "This silent satyagraha is against this conspiracy of BJP," Congress leaders said.