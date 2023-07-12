Rahul Gandhi likely to move as tenant in South Delhi bungalow, once occupied by former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who had to vacate his official bungalow in April this year after being disqualified from Lok Sabha membership following his conviction in a criminal defamation case, is likely to move to the house once occupied by former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit, ANI reported.
