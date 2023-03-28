BJP vs Opposition: Post the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from parliament, tensions have soared between the opposition parties and the BJP. Congress and other opposition parties have come together accusing PM Modi-led central govt of ‘trampling democracy’.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Political tension in India is once again coming to a boil after the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the parliament last week. All the opposition parties have united against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government. Yesterday, the opposition launched a "black" protest against the current regime and will continue the agitation on Tuesday as well. Yesterday, Opposition members took out a march in the morning wearing black attire or bands on Parliament premises as part of their protest. Besides, a notice has been sent to Rahul Gandhi by the Lok Sabha House Committee to vacate his official bungalow as he no longer remains a member of Parlaiment.
Check all the latest updates on Opposition vs BJP on the Livemint blog:
28 Mar 2023, 07:41 AM ISTOpposition parties to continue 'black' protest against Centre
The opposition parties have decided to continue their 'black' protest today. The protest is against the BJP-led government over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi and "trampling upon democracy in the country".
Like-minded opposition parties decided that the protest of opposition parties will continue and will be held in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament tomorrow with all of the opposition wearing black clothes.
The final call will be taken at the meeting to be held at Kharge's chamber in Parliament on Tuesday (28 March).
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!