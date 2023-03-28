Rahul Gandhi LIVE updates: Opposition to continue 'black' protest against Modi govt

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 07:41 AM IST

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with fellow Opposition MPs, wearing black over the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, protests over the Adani Group issue at Parliament House complex during Budget Session, in New Delhi, Monday, March 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI03_27_2023_000128A)

BJP vs Opposition: Post the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from parliament, tensions have soared between the opposition parties and the BJP. Congress and other opposition parties have come together accusing PM Modi-led central govt of ‘trampling democracy’.