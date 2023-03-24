Rahul Gandhi on Friday lost his MP status after the Parliament disqualified him as a lawmaker over his Modi surname remarks. The decision comes only a day after a Surat court sentenced Gandhi to two years in prison on Thursday in the defamation case.

Gandhi "stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha", parliament said, referring to the lower house of parliament.

His disqualification as Wayanad MP is effective from March 23, the day of his conviction, the secretariat said in its notification.

Indian parliamentary rules say that a member loses his or her seat if convicted of a crime and sentenced to two or more years in prison. Along with it, he also lost the perk associated with it.

Here's a look at the perks MP enjoys:

Salary and Daily Allowance

The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Act, 2010 increased the monthly salary of Members of Parliament from Rs. 16,000 to Rs. 50,000, effective from May 18, 2009. The daily allowance for attendance at a session of Parliament or a Committee meeting was also increased from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 2,000.

Constituency Allowance

A member is entitled to receive the constituency allowance at the rate of rupees forty-five thousand per mensem.

Office Expense Allowance

Parliament members are entitled to a monthly office expense allowance of ₹45,000, which includes Rs15,000 for stationery and postage expenses. The remaining ₹30,000 can be used to hire one or more persons for secretarial assistance.

Accommodation

The Lok Sabha has established a separate pool of residences for its members and allotment is made by the Accommodation Sub-Committee according to set criteria. Members are entitled to licence-fee free flat or hostel accommodation throughout their term.

Bungalow accommodation is available at full normal licence fee. Members also receive free water and electricity up to specified limits. Additional facilities include periodic washing of sofa covers and curtains, furniture within monetary limits, and remission in rents for improvements or additions.

Travel

For attending a Parliament Session or meeting of a Parliamentary Committee or for the purpose of attending any other business connected with the duties, the MP is paid a travel allowance.

By Rail: One free non-transferable First class AC or Executive class of any train pass and one First class and one Second class fare.

By Air: One and one-fourth air fare of the airlines in which he travels.

By Road: Rs. 16/- per km.

Members can take up to 34 single air journeys per year with companions or relatives. Additionally, the spouse or companion can travel alone eight times a year to meet the member, and these journeys will count towards the 34-journey limit.

He/she is entitled to travel at any time by any railway in India in first class air-conditioned or executive class.

Medical facilities

A member and his/her family are entitled to free medical treatment on a monthly contribution of Rs. 500.