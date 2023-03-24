Rahul Gandhi loses his MP status, and perks associated. Here's what he stands to lose2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 04:45 PM IST
Indian parliamentary rules say that a member loses his or her seat if convicted of a crime and sentenced to two or more years in prison. Along with it, he also loses the perk associated with it.
Rahul Gandhi on Friday lost his MP status after the Parliament disqualified him as a lawmaker over his Modi surname remarks. The decision comes only a day after a Surat court sentenced Gandhi to two years in prison on Thursday in the defamation case.
