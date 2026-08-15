Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge skip Red Fort I-Day event for second year in a row, BJP calls it 'childish'

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge skipped the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Saturday, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his customary address to the nation. This is the second consecutive year that the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Leaders of Opposition have been absent from the ceremony.

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According to a India Today report, the two leaders did not attend the event over concerns regarding protocol and seating arrangements.

The absence comes amid a continuing dispute between the Congress and the government over the seating of its leaders at official ceremonial events.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge skip the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort? ⌵ Gandhi and Kharge skipped the event due to concerns about protocol and seating arrangements, particularly regarding their positions as Leaders of Opposition. 2 How did the BJP react to the absence of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge from the Independence Day event? ⌵ The BJP criticized their absence as 'childish' and questioned the appropriateness of a Leader of Opposition skipping a national ceremony. 3 What controversy surrounded the seating arrangements for the Leaders of Opposition during previous Independence Day events? ⌵ Congress leaders objected to being seated in the second or third row, arguing that traditionally, the Leader of Opposition occupies a front-row seat alongside senior government officials. 4 Should opposition leaders participate in national ceremonies like Independence Day celebrations? ⌵ Participation can be seen as a mark of respect for the nation and its history; leaders are expected to uphold their positions through attendance at such significant events. 5 What were the main criticisms directed at Rahul Gandhi by BJP leaders regarding his remarks on PM Modi? ⌵ BJP leaders described Gandhi's remarks as indecent and reflective of a lack of decorum for a Leader of Opposition, accusing him of damaging India's international standing.

A controversy had erupted during the 2024 Independence Day celebrations when Rahul Gandhi, who had recently become Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was seated in the second-last row at the Red Fort, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The Congress had objected to the arrangement, arguing that the LoP traditionally occupies a front-row seat alongside senior government functionaries. The Defence Ministry, however, said the seating plan had been modified to accommodate Olympians attending the ceremony.

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This year's absence was also reportedly linked to concerns over whether the arrangements adequately reflected the positions held by Gandhi and Kharge.

Gandhi and Kharge had also skipped the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in 2025.

BJP attacks Congress leaders The Congress leaders' absence triggered criticism from the BJP.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Rahul of voluntarily staying away from the national ceremony and questioned whether a Leader of Opposition could skip such an event.

"Rahul Gandhi misses being present at Red Fort. Can any patriotic LOP, or an individual holding public office, commit such a voluntary act?" Bhandari said in a post on X.

He further alleged that Rahul's decision reflected the mindset of a "Dimagi Naxal" ecosystem.

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Union minister Giriraj Singh also criticised the absence, calling it a "childish act" and saying it did not befit the position held by the Congress leaders.

"I think this is a childish act. It does not befit the position they hold, especially when the country is celebrating Independence Day," Singh said.

He also referred to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying Vajpayee had attended Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort when he was in the Opposition.

Congress hits back at PM Modi Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticised Prime Minister Modi over his reference to "dimaagi naxals" in his Independence Day address.

"First he called his opponents 'urban naxals'. Now he calls them 'dimaagi naxals'. It is a sure sign of his desperation," Ramesh said in a post on X.

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The Congress and the BJP have remained at loggerheads over the treatment of opposition leaders at official events. The Congress had also raised objections over the seating arrangements at Republic Day celebrations, alleging that Gandhi and Kharge were seated in the third row.

The controversy came days after Parliament's 'Monsoon session' saw repeated disruptions over various issues between the BJP-led Centre and Congress-led Opposition.

The latest controversy comes shortly after the conclusion of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, during which the government and Opposition repeatedly clashed over the functioning and productivity of the Houses.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.

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