Rahul Gandhi meets family of Cong MP Santokh Chaudhary, who died during Bharat Jodo Yatra2 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 02:38 PM IST
Gandhi described the 76-year-old two-time MP as a hardworking leader and strong pillar of the Congress.
Gandhi described the 76-year-old two-time MP as a hardworking leader and strong pillar of the Congress.
Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met the family of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary from Jalandhar who died after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier in the day.