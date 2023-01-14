Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met the family of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary from Jalandhar who died after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier in the day.

Chaudhary collapsed while he was walking beside Gandhi. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Phagwara in an ambulance where he was declared brought dead.

Punjab | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met the family of party MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary and paid him last respects in Jalandhar. The MP died after collapsing while walking during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ludhiana, today.



The yatra has been suspended for today.



Gandhi also expressed shock over the sudden demise of Chaudhary. He described the 76-year-old two-time MP as a hardworking leader and strong pillar of the Congress.

"Shocked by the sudden demise of Shri Santokh Singh Chowdhary. He was a down to earth hardworking leader, a good person and a strong pillar of the Congress family, who dedicated his life to public service from youth Congress to Member of Parliament. I express my condolences to the bereaved family," Gandhi said in a tweet.

श्री संतोख सिंह चौधरी जी के अकस्मात निधन से स्तब्ध हूं।



वो ज़मीन से जुड़े परिश्रमी नेता, एक नेक इंसान और कांग्रेस परिवार के मज़बूत स्तम्भ थे, जिन्होंने युवा कांग्रेस से सांसद तक अपना जीवन जनसेवा को समर्पित किया।



शोकसंतप्त परिवार को अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं।

The Congress, meanwhile, suspended its Bharat Jodo Yatra. Gandhi also postponed his scheduled press conference at Jalandhar on January 15, and it will now take place at Hoshiarpur on January 17.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra will be suspended for 24 hours as a mark of respect for Santokh Singh Choudhary, Congress MP from Jalandhar who passed away this morning. The Yatra will resume tomorrow afternoon from Khalsa College Ground, Jalandhar," AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

"Due to the unexpected and shocking demise of Santokh Singh Chaudhary, Congress MP from Jalandhar, the press conference of Rahul Gandhi originally scheduled in Jalandhar tomorrow will now be held on 17th January in Hoshiarpur," he said in another tweet.

The Punjab leg of the march begun on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib. The foot march took a break on Friday in the wake of Lohri festival.

The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.