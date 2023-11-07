comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 07 2023 15:58:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.75 0.29%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 580.8 1.11%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 208 -0.1%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 383.1 -0.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,488.6 -0.37%
Business News/ News / India/  Rahul Gandhi meets Varun at Kedarnath, expresses happiness to see cousin’s daughter
Back Back

Rahul Gandhi meets Varun at Kedarnath, expresses happiness to see cousin’s daughter

 Livemint

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his cousin Varun Gandhi, a BJP MP from Pilibhit constituency in UP, Tuesday unexpectedly met with each other at the Kedarnath shrine where both had gone to offer prayers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Kedarnath Temple Premium
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Kedarnath Temple

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his cousin Varun Gandhi, a BJP MP from Pilibhit constituency in UP, Tuesday unexpectedly met with each other at the Kedarnath shrine where both had gone to offer prayers, PTI reported citing sources.

The Congress leader, who has been there for the last three days, was wrapping up his visit while Varun Gandhi along with his family reached there today.

Rahul Gandhi—who is 10 years older than his cousin—was very happy to meet Varun's daughter Anusuiya, reports said adding that the meeting was very brief, warm and there was no political discussion at all. The exchange of pleasantries between two Gandhi scions,who are rarely seen together in public, has triggered political speculations ahead of the general elections as Varun Gandhi though active in his constituency has not been seen in party programmes.

Also Read | Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 in December? Sources say possibility can't be ruled out

Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee president Ajendra Ajay confirmed the brief meeting of the two cousins, reported Hindustan Times. The shrine committee president said Varun Gandhi arrived at Kedarnath Dham in the morning for darshan while Rahul Gandhi has been there for the last three days.

Earlier on Monday, the Congress leader organised a 'bhandara' at Kedarnath and served food to devotees. He also visited the grand statue of Adi Shankaracharya and the Bheem Shila near the Kedarnath temple and offered prayers there in the morning.

Rahul Gandhi serves food to devotees during a 'Bhandara' organised by him at Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag on Monday
View Full Image
Rahul Gandhi serves food to devotees during a 'Bhandara' organised by him at Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag on Monday (Photo: ANI)

Earlier this year, during Bharat Jodo Yatra when the former Congress president was asked about Varun Gandhi and whether the Pilibhit MP was welcome to the Bharat Jodo walk, Rahul Gandhi had responded that he would love to meet and hug his cousin but the ideologies of both do not match. "Varun Gandhi is in BJP. If he walks in here, then it might be a problem for him. My ideology doesn't match his ideology. I can never go to the RSS office, you'll have to behead me before that. My family has an ideology, a thought system. Varun once adopted, maybe still does, that ideology. He internalised that ideology. I can't accept that," Rahul Gandhi said.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 09:08 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App