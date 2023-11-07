Rahul Gandhi meets Varun at Kedarnath, expresses happiness to see cousin’s daughter
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his cousin Varun Gandhi, a BJP MP from Pilibhit constituency in UP, Tuesday unexpectedly met with each other at the Kedarnath shrine where both had gone to offer prayers, PTI reported citing sources.
