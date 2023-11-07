Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his cousin Varun Gandhi, a BJP MP from Pilibhit constituency in UP, Tuesday unexpectedly met with each other at the Kedarnath shrine where both had gone to offer prayers, PTI reported citing sources.

The Congress leader, who has been there for the last three days, was wrapping up his visit while Varun Gandhi along with his family reached there today.

Rahul Gandhi—who is 10 years older than his cousin—was very happy to meet Varun's daughter Anusuiya, reports said adding that the meeting was very brief, warm and there was no political discussion at all. The exchange of pleasantries between two Gandhi scions,who are rarely seen together in public, has triggered political speculations ahead of the general elections as Varun Gandhi though active in his constituency has not been seen in party programmes.

Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee president Ajendra Ajay confirmed the brief meeting of the two cousins, reported Hindustan Times. The shrine committee president said Varun Gandhi arrived at Kedarnath Dham in the morning for darshan while Rahul Gandhi has been there for the last three days.

Earlier on Monday, the Congress leader organised a 'bhandara' at Kedarnath and served food to devotees. He also visited the grand statue of Adi Shankaracharya and the Bheem Shila near the Kedarnath temple and offered prayers there in the morning.

View Full Image Rahul Gandhi serves food to devotees during a 'Bhandara' organised by him at Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag on Monday (Photo: ANI)

Earlier this year, during Bharat Jodo Yatra when the former Congress president was asked about Varun Gandhi and whether the Pilibhit MP was welcome to the Bharat Jodo walk, Rahul Gandhi had responded that he would love to meet and hug his cousin but the ideologies of both do not match. "Varun Gandhi is in BJP. If he walks in here, then it might be a problem for him. My ideology doesn't match his ideology. I can never go to the RSS office, you'll have to behead me before that. My family has an ideology, a thought system. Varun once adopted, maybe still does, that ideology. He internalised that ideology. I can't accept that," Rahul Gandhi said.

