Rahul Gandhi meets Vijay in Chennai: Political talks, cappuccino and tiramisu — here's what was on the menu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met TVK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay at his residence on Saturday ahead of the Chhatron Ki Goonj event. The two leaders had a meeting for about an hour and discussed several political issues, cited sources as per PTI.

Menu for Rahul Gandhi and Vijay in Chennai Gandhi and Vijay went to a cafe, Bask by Coffee. At the popular eatery, the two held talks over a menu which included Cappuccino, Tiramisu, cookies and coffee.

Several pictures from their meet have now emerged online. The two shared a warm hug. CM Vijay welcomed Gandhi with a bouquet of flowers.

The cafe is located in the plush neighbourhood of Neelankarai and close to the beach near the East Coast Road.

After concluding the meeting, Rahul Gandhi went to a hotel.

Rahul Gandhi's itinerary in Chennai According to his itinerary, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha would travel to the Island Grounds to attend the youth outreach programme, 'Chhatron Ki Goonj,' (Maanavargalin Kural).

Talking about the event, earlier Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that over one lakh students are expected to attend the event, which requires pre-registration.

Entry at the event would only be permitted to students with QR-code registrations. Reportedly, additional selection criteria had been put in place for Chhatron Ki Goonj.

“This time he's coming for a student interaction program in Tamil Nadu, where tonight in the evening he's going to address the students of Tamil Nadu. More than a lakh students, one lakh students have registered on the online QR code registration. Without a QR code, we are not going to allow anybody. And there are restrictions we have put on those selection processes also, who are going to be the students who are going to be entering here,” Tagore said, as quoted by ANI.

Why is LoP in Chennai Rahul Gandhi is currently in Chennai for the next chapter of Chhatron ki Goonj. This marks the sixth chapter of his nationwide campaign, launched by the Congress. It aims to interact with students across the country and understand the ongoing issues being faced by the youth. The campaign kick-started on June 17, starting with Kota, Rajasthan.

After Kota, Gandhi took the student outreach program to Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The third leg of Gandhi's campaign was observed in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress extended the event to Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and is set to hold it in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.