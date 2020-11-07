Home >News >India >Rahul Gandhi, Mehbooba Mufti congratulate Biden, Harris on election victory
FILE PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator and Democratic candidate for Vice President Kamala Harris celebrate outside the Chase Center after Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo (REUTERS)
Rahul Gandhi, Mehbooba Mufti congratulate Biden, Harris on election victory

1 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2020, 11:49 PM IST Agencies

'Their win gives hope to rest of the world that right wing extremism and those who sow division and hatred will sooner or later be relegated to the pages of history like Donald Trump,' tweets the PDP president

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory, saying their win gives hope that "right wing extremism" will sooner or later be relegated to the pages of history.

"Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris. Their win gives hope to rest of the world that right wing extremism & those who sow division & hatred will sooner or later be relegated to the pages of history like Donald Trump," Mufti said in a tweet.

Democrat Biden on Saturday defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in a closely-fought presidential election, according to the US media projections.

The 77-year-old former US Vice President will become the 46th president of the United States after a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born, put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win, a media report said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Joe Biden for winning the US presidential election on Saturday, hoping that the Democrat would unite the US and provide direction to it.

Gandhi also congratulated Senator Kamala Harris for becoming the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the United States. She will also be the first Indian-origin, first Black and first African American vice president of the country.

"Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden. I'm confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction," Gandhi tweeted.

"Congratulations, Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris! It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as Vice President of the USA traces her roots to India," Gandhi said.

