Sam Pitroda, the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, has claimed that Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has all the qualities of a future prime minister and he is more intellectual compared to former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

Pitroda, the Gandhi family confidant, made the remarks in an interview with PTI from Chicago, ahead of Rahul's visit to US later this month.

Describing both Rahul and Rajiv as ‘custodians of the idea of India’, Pitroda added that the Congress leader is more of a strategist as compared with his father.

Similarities and divergences between Rahul and Rajiv Stating that he had an opportunity to see many prime ministers, such as Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao, Manmohan Singh, VP Singh, Chandra Sekhar and HD Deve Gowda from very close quarters, Pitroda added, “The difference between Rahul and Rajiv maybe is that Rahul is much more intellectual, thinker, Rajiv was a little more doer. They have the same DNA, they have the same concerns and feelings for the people, they genuinely believe in building a better India for everybody, they are genuinely simple people. They don't have big personal needs.”

Pitroda further added that they are products of different times, different tools, different experiences. “Rahul has gone through two big shocks in life, (death of) his grandmother and his father. So they have had different paths to travel.”

What Pitroda thinks about Rahul as PM? On whether he sees qualities of a future PM in Gandhi, Pitroda emphatically said, "Absolutely, no question about it."

Pitroda said that is for the people to decide.

"From my personal experience and I may be biased, I think he is very capable. He is a decent human being, he is well educated, he has the right DNA and I see him as the custodian of the idea of democracy that the Congress has always promoted," Pitroda told PTI.

On Rahul Gandhi's US Visit Rahul Gandhi will visit the US from September 8-10. During which he will hold numerous interactions in Washington DC and Dallas.

Pitroda said Gandhi is not coming to the US in his official capacity but will have a chance to interact with a variety of people on Capitol Hill at an "individual level".

— Rahul Gandhi will have interactions with the press at the national press club