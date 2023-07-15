Rahul Gandhi moves Supreme Court against Gujarat HC order in ‘Modi surname remark’ case2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 04:57 PM IST
The petition challenges the orders of Gujarat High Court which refused to stay the conviction of Rahul Gandhi which led to his disqualification from Lok Sabha
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has filed a petition in Supreme Court against the order of the Gujarat High Court which refused to stay his conviction and sentencing in the ‘Modi-surname remark’ defamation case. The petition challenges the orders of lower courts which convicted Rahul Gandhi and sentenced him to two years in prison on charges of defamation for his remarks during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign. The conviction in the case led to his disqualification from Lok Sabha.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×