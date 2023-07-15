Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has filed a petition in Supreme Court against the order of the Gujarat High Court which refused to stay his conviction and sentencing in the ‘Modi-surname remark’ defamation case. The petition challenges the orders of lower courts which convicted Rahul Gandhi and sentenced him to two years in prison on charges of defamation for his remarks during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign. The conviction in the case led to his disqualification from Lok Sabha.

