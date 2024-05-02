'Na rahega baans, na bajegi bansuri…' Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi govt of 'snatching away' reservation
Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of wanting to remove reservations. He alleged that the BJP is secretly snatching away reservations through 'blind privatisation' by eliminating government jobs.
On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the mantra of Narendra Modi's campaign to remove reservations meant that there would be no government jobs or reservations.
