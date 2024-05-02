On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the mantra of Narendra Modi's campaign to remove reservations meant that there would be no government jobs or reservations.

The Congress MP from Wayanad wrote in Hindi in a post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. Rahul Gandhi said the mantra of Narendra Modi's campaign to remove reservations is - na rahega baans, na bajegi bansuri, meaning there will be no government jobs and no reservations.

Gandhi also claimed that the BJP government is secretly snatching away reservations from Dalits, tribals, and backward classes through 'blind privatisation' by eliminating government jobs.

“By ruining top PSUs like BSNL, SAIL, BHEL, etc., nearly 6 lakh permanent jobs were eliminated from the public sector alone—these are the very posts that would have received the benefit of reservation," Gandhi further said in the post.

The Congress leader further stated that Congress guaranteed they would strengthen the public sector by filling 30 lakh vacant government posts.

Meanwhile, Modi attacked the Congress party while addressing a public rally in Gujarat's Anand on Thursday, dubbing the party a “disciple" of Pakistan.

“Look at the coincidence today, Congress is getting weak in India. The funny thing is that here Congress is dying, and there Pakistan is crying," ANI quoted Modi as saying.

Modi further said that Pakistani leaders are praying for the Congress.

“Pakistan is eager to make the prince the Prime Minister, and we already know that Congress is a fan of Pakistan. This partnership between Pakistan and Congress has now been completely exposed."

Modi also challenged Congress to give in writing that it will not change the Constitution to provide reservation on the basis of religion.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was harping on '400 paar' in the Lok Sabha polls so that it could change the Constitution and end reservations.

