Rahul Gandhi narrates incident that inspired him to not wear sweaters2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 05:05 PM IST
- I thought that if they're not wearing jackets or sweaters, I too shouldn't wear the same, Rahul Gandhi said
While Rahul Gandhi was walking the Bharat Jodo Yatra, one of the biggest questions that came to many was how could the Congress leader survive the brutal cold without wearing any warm clothes. Answering this, Gandhi on Monday narrated a story of four children whom he met during the cross-country march.
