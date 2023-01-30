While Rahul Gandhi was walking the Bharat Jodo Yatra, one of the biggest questions that came to many was how could the Congress leader survive the brutal cold without wearing any warm clothes. Answering this, Gandhi on Monday narrated a story of four children whom he met during the cross-country march.

"...Four children came to me. They were beggars and had no clothes on...I hugged them...They were cold and shivering. Maybe they didn't have food. I thought that if they're not wearing jackets or sweaters, I too shouldn't wear the same...," Gandhi said.

Watch video here:

He further added, he ‘learned a lot during the Yatra’. He narrated another story of a young girl who gave him a note to read which talked about his "hurting" kees.

"I learned a lot. One day, I was in a lot of pain. I thought I've to walk for 6-7 hrs more & it'll be difficult. But a young girl came running to me and said that she has written something for me. She hugged me and ran away. I started reading it," Gandhi said.

"She wrote, "I can see your knee is hurting because when you put pressure on that leg, it shows on your face. I can't walk with you but I'm walking beside you from my heart because I know you're walking for me and my future. Right at that moment, my pain vanished," he added.

Gandhi's remarks came while addressing the concluding function of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, marking the end of the yatra.

Srinagar had received heavy rain and snowfall on Sunday night and photographs from this morning showed the Gandhi siblings playing with snow at the Congress party headquarters.

During the yatra, Gandhi and others traversed a dozen states and two Union territories in nearly five months after its launch on September 7, 2022 in Kanyakumari. Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, over 100 corner meetings, 13 press conferences. He had over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.

(With inputs from agencies)