After a Surat court sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019, Congress to hold a solidarity march against the verdict.
The main opposition party announced a mass agitation on Thursday immediately after Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a Surat court in a defamation case and said it will not just fight the case legally but also politically.
Following the court verdict, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge convened a meeting of senior party leaders and MPs at his residence where it was decided that a protest would be staged at Vijay Chowk on Friday. Catch all the live updates:
24 Mar 2023, 10:17 AM IST
Heavy security deployment at Vijay Chowk
Congress Party to organize a march to Vijay Chowk to protest against the verdict sentencing party MP Rahul Gandhi to two years in a defamation case.
24 Mar 2023, 09:59 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi insulted our judicial system: Bhupender Yadav
Rahul Gandhi insulted our judicial system. He defamed the nation on foreign soil. No politician has the right to insult the OBC community. This behaviour of the leader shows Bharat Todo, not Bharat Jodo. Congress is questioning the legal decision. Insulting any surname is not freedom of speech: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav
24 Mar 2023, 09:47 AM IST
Congress has called an urgent meeting of its steering committee members
Congress has called an urgent meeting of its steering committee members, PCC presidents, CLP leaders and frontal organization chiefs at party headquarter in Delhi at 5 pm today. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over the meeting.
24 Mar 2023, 09:41 AM IST
Congress to hold meeting with other opposition parties
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party will hold a meeting with other opposition leaders in the morning and would stage a protest march from the Parliament House to Vijay Chowk.
The opposition parties have also sought time from President Droupadi Murmu on Friday afternoon to raise the matter with her.
24 Mar 2023, 09:38 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi has a habit of making fabricated allegations beyond facts: JP Nadda
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has a habit of making fabricated allegations beyond facts...Yesterday, Surat court sentenced Rahul for his objectionable statement towards OBC society. But Rahul & Congress Party are still adamant on their statement due to their arrogance & are continuously hurting the sentiments of OBC society. OBC community will democratically take revenge for this insult from Rahul," tweets BJP national president JP Nadda
24 Mar 2023, 09:33 AM IST
Worst message from parliamentary democracy is approval to budget without discussion: Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram Friday said the "worst message" from a parliamentary democracy is approval to a budget without discussion.
His remarks came a day after the Lok Sabha approved the Union Budget envisaging an expenditure of around ₹45 lakh crore for the fiscal year starting April 1 without any discussion.