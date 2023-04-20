Rahul Gandhi News Live Updates: Surat Court to deliver verdict on Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction likely today
- Rahul Gandhi Live Updates: Surat court to deliver verdict on Rahul's plea against conviction
A Surat sessions court will pronounce its verdict today on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea, seeking a stay on his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark. The case pertained to a remark Rahul Gandhi made using the surname 'Modi' while addressing a campaign event ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Catch all the live updates here
The court of Additional Sessions Judge RP Mogera had on last Thursday reserved its verdict for today on Rahul Gandhi’s application for a stay on conviction pending his appeal against a lower court’s order sentencing him to two years in jail in the case.
Rahul Gandhi said he was sentenced in a manner so as to attract the order of disqualification because the trial court was well aware of his status as a parliamentarian
Rahul Gandhi was elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala in 2019, but was disqualified a day after a metropolitan magistrate court in Surat on March 23 sentenced him to two years in jail in the case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Purnesh Modi under sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code
Rahul Gandhi was a Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad but was disqualified after a lower court in Surat sentenced him to two years in jail on March 23 under sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in a case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Purnesh Modi.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!