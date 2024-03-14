Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Nashik during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | Watch

Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Nashik during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | Watch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Nashik during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Thursday

Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Nashik on Thursday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday offered prayers at Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Nashik during the six-day Maharashtra leg of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Meanwhile, the Wayanad MP promised that the opposition INDIA alliance will become the “voice of farmers" and frame policies to protect them, while addressing a rally in Nashik earlier in the day.

(More to come)

