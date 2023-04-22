Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday thanked the people of the country while vacating his official residence at 12 Tughlak Road in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi said vacating his residence after 19 years is the "price for speaking the truth" that he was paying. Rahul Gandhi also affirmed that he was ready to pay any price.

"People of Hindustan gave me this house for 19 years, I want to thank them. It's the price for speaking the truth. I am ready to pay any price for speaking the truth...," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he finally vacates his official residence after disqualification.

After Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a Member of Parliament from the Lok Sabha due to his conviction in a 2019 defamation case for making a remark about the 'Modi surname', the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notice on March 27 requesting him to vacate the government bungalow.

Rahul Gandhi had started the process of leaving his official bungalow and moving his things to his mother Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath, following a notice he received to do so by 22 April after being disqualified from Lok Sabha in March.

The development came as the Surat Sessions Court ruled on 20 April that it would make a decision on his request for a temporary halt to his conviction in the defamation case, prompting Rahul Gandhi to make the move.

Opposition leaders have slammed the Centre over the way a senior Congress leader was disqualified from Lok Sabha and was later served with the notice to vacate his official residence.

“This country is the home of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul resides in the hearts of people. Rahul whose relation with the public is unbreakable. Some see in him their son, some brother, some their leader... Rahul belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to Rahul. This is the reason why today the country is saying- Rahul ji, my house-your house. #MeraGharAapkaGhar," the Congress wrote on its Twitter handle.

