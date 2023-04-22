Rahul Gandhi on vacating Delhi house: 'Price for speaking truth'2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 05:19 PM IST
- Rahul Gandhi emphasized that his disqualification from Lok Sabha is the price for speaking the truth and he is ready to pay any price of it
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday thanked the people of the country while vacating his official residence at 12 Tughlak Road in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi said vacating his residence after 19 years is the "price for speaking the truth" that he was paying. Rahul Gandhi also affirmed that he was ready to pay any price.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×