Home >News >India >Rahul Gandhi, others demanding repeal know nothing about farm laws, says Tomar
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (PTI)
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi, others demanding repeal know nothing about farm laws, says Tomar

2 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 02:30 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Minister further stated that even the Congress party does not take Rahul Gandhi's statements seriously
  • The Congress leader had earlier this week said in Lok Sabha that the new reforms will not only ruin farmers but finish the middlemen and have a 'devastating effect'

Launching an attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that those who are demanding the withdrawal of three farm laws do not know anything about the reforms.

"People from political parties have nothing to do with these laws, those who are demanding the withdrawal of the laws from Rahul Gandhi to the rest, know nothing about them," Tomar told reporters on Friday.

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that those who do dynasty politics do not have the right to comment on others," he added.

The Minister further stated that even the Congress party does not take Rahul Gandhi's statements seriously.

"What worries me is the three-fold pace with which the Congress is tumbling under his leadership which is weakening the opposition. A weak opposition is not good for democracy," Tomar said.

"As far as the farmers' movement is concerned, the government is holding discussions with the farmers, we have given them the best proposal. When they convey their opinion, then we will carry forward the discussion," he further added.

The Congress leader had earlier this week said in Lok Sabha that the new reforms will not only ruin farmers but finish the middlemen and have a "devastating effect" on small shopkeepers and businessmen.

"Intent of the first law is to give one friend, the right to have all crops of India. Who will be at loss? 'Thelawalas', small businessmen and those working in the mandis. The intent of the second law is to help the second friend. He keeps 40% of India's crops in his storage," Gandhi had said.

Citing the call of "hum do, humare do", the Congress leader said that the laws will only benefit select corporates at the expense of farmers.

"There was a slogan for family planning 'hum do hamare do'. Like corona comes back in a different form, this slogan has come back in a different form. The nation is run by four people. Everyone knows their names," he said.

After the PM called the farm laws "optional" on Wednesday, Gandhi said that the reforms only offer three options to farmers. "Yes, you gave three options -- hunger, unemployment and suicide," said Gandhi.

Following the remarks, several BJP leaders, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, have attacked Gandhi in the parliament.

Sitharaman, while concluding her reply on the budget discussion in Lok Sabha, took on the former Congress President and spoke of the "lies propagated about farm laws and respecting former Congress PM Manmohan Singh".

"Congress U-turn on the farm laws -- My expectation was that he would explain why the Congress did a U-turn when it was in their election manifesto. Congress needs to answer this. Those disbursing knowledge on farm laws have not waived off loans of farmers in the states they are in power. I thought he would explain why while he said he is laying the foundation of his budget speech," Sitharaman said.

With inputs from agencies.

