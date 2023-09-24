Rahul Gandhi predicts certain win for Congress in upcoming Assembly polls2 min read 24 Sep 2023, 06:08 PM IST
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the Congress would win the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan and stands a chance in Telangana too
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of indulging in “diversion tactics" and said the ruling BJP was likely to receive an unexpected outcome in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
