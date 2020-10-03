Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra among 5 others allowed to go to Hathras: Report

NEW DELHI : The Uttar Pradesh administration on 3 October gave permission to Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and three others, to meet the family of the Dalit girl from Hathras, who was allegedly gang-raped on 14 September by four upper caste men.

Issuing a statement on the same, the Noida Police told news agency PTI, "Rahul Gandhi, four other Congress representatives will be allowed to proceed to Hathras."

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped by the Uttar Pradesh cops at the Delhi-Noida border on the DND expressway while on their way to Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

SIT will address all of the family's concerns: Awasthi

ACS Home Avnish Awasthi, who met the Dalit girl's family today, interacted with the reporters and said, "We met the family of the victim and assured them that stringent action will be taken against the guilty. SIT is investigating the case. Statements of the family members being recorded."

Awasthi also said that the police personnel will be deployed in and around the village in Hathras for now. We have spoken to local legal representatives asking them to ensure that no irresponsible action is taken, he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Smriti Irani attacked Rahul Gandhi today, saying that the Congress party was trying to politicise the issue.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Irani targetted the former Congress President on his Hathras visit today. "People are aware Congress' tactics of that is why they ensured a historic win for BJP in 2019 polls. I cannot stop a leader in a democratic nation but people understand that their visit to Hathras is for their politics and not for justice to the victim," Smriti Irani told reporters.

Few Congress workers, who were outraged by Irani’s remarks, tried to stop her car in Varanasi and were heard chanting slogans: "Smriti Irani go back" and "we seek justice". Following the chaos, several Congress workers were reportedly detained.

Ahead of a scheduled visit of the Gandhis, heavy police deployment has come up on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Noida. Barricades were installed at the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway where scores of policemen, including senior officers, were present at 12.30 pm, even as CrPC section 144 remained imposed in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via