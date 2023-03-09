The BJP and the Congress are training guns at each other over Rahul Gandhi's London statements. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took a potshot at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after his tour to the United Kingdom. In a tweet, Rijiju said the "self-declared Congress prince" crossed all the limits.

Sharing the video of Rahul Gandhi's speech at Cambridge University where the Congress leader criticised PM Modi for destroying the architecture of India, Kiren Rijiju said PM Modi's only mantra is 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

"This self declared Congress Prince has crossed all the limits. This man has become extremely dangerous for India's unity. Now he's provoking people to divide India. India's most popular & loved Hon Prime Minister @Narendramodi Ji's only mantra is 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'," he tweeted.

“People of India know Rahul Gandhi is Pappu but foreigners don't know that he is actually Pappu. And it's not necessary to react to his Foolish Statements but the problem is that his Anti-India statements are misused by the Anti-India Forces to tarnish the image of India," he said in another tweet.

“There should be a limit to Re-launch the same product. Being relaunched in London, and marketing is actively following by the same gang in India," read another tweet from him.

At the Chatham House interaction in London, Rahul Gandhi was asked whether he would like to introduce any change to India's foreign policy. Jawahar Lal Nehru's Non-Aligned Movement was cited as an example along with the question. "The principle of foreign policy is unfortunately self-interest and any Indian government would pay attention to that. In answering the question, the first step is what is important to us as a country and what we are trying to do. We are a rural country and making a transition into an urban country. This transition has a huge amount of energy, potential for violence, potential for transformation...if you look at UPA policies, they were all about trying to manage this transition from rural to an urban-connected country. Our foreign policy would follow that," Rahul Gandhi said.

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement in the UK where he sought the intervention of the US and Europe to restore democracy in India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at the Wayanad MP alleging him of shaming and mocking the country and its people from a foreign land.Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader and former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "It's utterly shameful that Rahul Gandhi, from a foreign land, has tried to hurt the spirits of India's consensus on the subject that no foreign country must intervene in India's internal affairs."