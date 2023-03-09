'Rahul Gandhi provoking people to divide India, foreigners don't know Pappu': Kiren Rijiju2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Sharing the video of Rahul Gandhi's speech at Cambridge University, Kiren Rijiju said PM Modi's only mantra is 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'
The BJP and the Congress are training guns at each other over Rahul Gandhi's London statements. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took a potshot at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after his tour to the United Kingdom. In a tweet, Rijiju said the "self-declared Congress prince" crossed all the limits.
